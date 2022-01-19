NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.26 Million in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mattel by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

