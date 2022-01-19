NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 13,100 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $46,898,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SSTK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

