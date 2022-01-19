NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 444 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ABG stock opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.96 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

