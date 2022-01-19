Noir (NOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $119,744.42 and $194.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00202681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00424786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,466,280 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

