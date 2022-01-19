Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 686,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,213,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a market cap of C$490.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

