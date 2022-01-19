Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSTD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 140,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,823. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

