Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 681,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 85,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,884. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $832.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

