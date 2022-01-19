Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.27.

NPIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

