Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services medical equipment and devices to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with openangle glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

