Novara Calcio Fan Token Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (NOV)

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market capitalization of $195,013.84 and approximately $16,967.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

