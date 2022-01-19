Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

