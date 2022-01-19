NS Partners Ltd Acquires 39,849 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $697.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.