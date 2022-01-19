NS Partners Ltd Has $97.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,756.77. 11,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,825.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,741.46 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,215.39.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

