NS Partners Ltd Purchases 328 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.69. 24,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $529,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,409 shares of company stock worth $91,538,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

