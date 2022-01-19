NS Partners Ltd Purchases 807 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 44,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

