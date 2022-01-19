NS Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Allegion worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allegion by 134.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

