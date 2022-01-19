NS Partners Ltd Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.84. 7,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

