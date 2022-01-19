Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 884,542 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 213,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

