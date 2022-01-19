Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

