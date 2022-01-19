Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOM opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

