NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.05. 503,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,659,270. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.23 and a 200 day moving average of $245.55. The firm has a market cap of $642.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.