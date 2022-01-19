NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.69. The stock had a trading volume of 696,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,659,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.