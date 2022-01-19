O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.68.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

