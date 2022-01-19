O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PTC by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PTC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

