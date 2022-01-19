O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 103.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 108.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

