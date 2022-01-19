O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

