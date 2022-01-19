O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,178.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,425.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,423.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

