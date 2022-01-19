O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 582 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 477,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

