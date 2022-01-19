O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $232.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

