ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $5,043.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.39 or 0.07442940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.10 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007658 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

