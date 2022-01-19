Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ONB stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

