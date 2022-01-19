Omni Price Tops $3.12 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00007355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00335315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,310 coins and its circulating supply is 562,994 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

