Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Up 40.1% in December

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

OCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 690.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter worth $376,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.