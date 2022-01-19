ON Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,805 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 474% compared to the average daily volume of 2,930 put options.
NYSE:ONON opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. ON has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79.
ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
