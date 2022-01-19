ON Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,805 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 474% compared to the average daily volume of 2,930 put options.

NYSE:ONON opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. ON has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

