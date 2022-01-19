OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 11,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7,540.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 486,977 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

