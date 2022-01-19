Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

