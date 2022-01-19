Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

LPRO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,218. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

