OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OPGN remained flat at $$0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 274,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,822. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.83.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

