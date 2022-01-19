OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of OPK opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.