OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPK opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.