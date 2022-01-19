Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. ITT has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

