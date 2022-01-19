OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.25 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $159.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.