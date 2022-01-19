OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

COO stock opened at $399.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.84 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

