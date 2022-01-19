OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $155.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.