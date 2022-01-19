OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 237 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.90.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

