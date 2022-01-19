OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 416 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.