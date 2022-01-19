OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

