Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.