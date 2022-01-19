Origin Bancorp (OBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

