Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

