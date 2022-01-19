PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up 1.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,146. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

